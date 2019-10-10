Dry and mild for Friday night football, some showers expected Saturday

Posted 11:02 pm, October 10, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- It’s another beautiful day in the neighborhood! Highs are nearly 10° above average in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT TOUCHDOWN week #7 will be dry and mild for mid-October standards. The weekend will supply showers on Saturday mainly through 2 pm. PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND will be Sunday. The Full Hunter’s moon is also on Sunday.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek followed by another warm-up (60s & 70s) the week of October 20th.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.