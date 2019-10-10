Dry and mild for Friday night football, some showers expected Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It’s another beautiful day in the neighborhood! Highs are nearly 10° above average in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT TOUCHDOWN week #7 will be dry and mild for mid-October standards. The weekend will supply showers on Saturday mainly through 2 pm. PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND will be Sunday. The Full Hunter’s moon is also on Sunday.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek followed by another warm-up (60s & 70s) the week of October 20th.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: