Driver caught on camera speeding through lawns, going around school bus in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio -- A 39-year-old man is facing a reckless operation charge after police said he drove over lawns and sped past a stopped school bus.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when a Bedford school bus was stopped on Columbus Road near Bedford High School.

Bedford Police Deputy Chief Rick Suts said police found the driver, Lonnie Tole, 39, of Bedford, Thursday afternoon.

He told police his brakes were bad and that is why he drove past the school bus.

Video from the bus shows the driver speeding past the bus when a student was getting dropped off.

No one was injured.