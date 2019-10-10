Cleveland police release photos of woman suspected in luggage thefts at airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have released photos from surveillance video taken at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the First District Detective Unit, police believe the woman in the photos is responsible for stealing luggage at the airport.

The FOX 8 I-Team has been following reports of families whose luggage has been stolen at the airport.

There have been several incidents dating all the way back to January.

If you recognize the woman in these photos, call police (216)623-5118.