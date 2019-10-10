Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson gives 2019 State of the City address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson delivered his state of the city address Thursday night at the Cleveland Public Hall.

During his speech, Major Jackson talked about Cleveland's economy, which he says is growing.

He also touched on jobs, healthcare, education and the growth of Cleveland's neighborhoods, which has a major initiative for Jackson, who is in his fourth term.

However, he started off his speech addressing his great-grandson, who is facing multiple charges related to gang activity.

"I do not apologize to anyone about my family," he said. "I am no different from you. I don't live in a bubble. What affects you and your family, affects me and my family, and just like you love yours, I love mine."