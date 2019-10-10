Check your refrigerator: Chicken recall expands due to possible listeria contamination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check your refrigerator and freezer. Multiple types of chicken are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Tip Top Poultry issued the recall last month and have expanded it.

According to the United States Department Agriculture, the chicken was sold under multiple brands in stores including; Trader Joes, Kroger, Aldi, Food Lion, and Target.

****See the products impacted by the recall here****

The products involved have a produce by date from January 21 through September 24.

The USDA says it is likely that eating any of this chicken will cause serious, adverse health consequences.

For more information, you can call the USDA toll-free Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)