Big Chuck, Lil’ John & Hoolihan reunite for the first time in 40 years for new series ‘Space Ship One’

CLEVELAND — For the first time in 40 years Big Chuck, Lil’ John and Hoolihan are reuniting for a special project.

The three Cleveland TV icons are teaming up with Robin Swoboda and Jim Szymanski for a special episode of Space Ship One.

Space Ship One Season 1 is a five-part web series following a collection of hilarious misadventures in outer space.

The plot follows pilot Mike Blast and copilot Dave Boom as they try to stop an alien entity that is threatening Earth. They require the help of Space Ship One’s first pilot, Captain Chuck Schodowski, for the key to stop Rinaldi the Meany.

Space Ship One on the Ghoulardifest main screen at noon on Saturday, October 12. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the stars, producers and the special guest stars of Space Ship One throughout the 3-day event.

The festival kicks off this Friday and runs through Sunday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

More on Ghoulardifest, here.