AKRON, Ohio– The suspect shot during a robbery attempt in Akron died from his injuries.

Police said 22-year-old Jontae Alexander tried to rob a person at gunpoint on Rhodes Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim pulled out a gun and shot Alexander, who died at the hospital.

About an hour prior, Alexander tried to hold up the Family Dollar on Kenmore Boulevard, according to police. He demanded money from the register and fled when the cashier refused.