Time to put your garden to bed & last minute lawn care tips from AJ Petitti

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's time to put the garden to bed and there are things that need to come out in order for the space to be productive next year. Fox 8's Scott Sabol visited the Fox 8 garden with AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers and learned the steps you need to take to put a proper close to this year's garden.
