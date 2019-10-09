Suspect injures three Mansfield officers, leads police on 20-mile chase

MANSFIELD, Ohio– A Richland County man was arrested after police said he injured three Mansfield police officers before leading police on a 20-mile chase.

Luke Porter, 34, of Mansfield, was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of abduction, felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply. He was being held in the Richland County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Mansfield police said officers stopped a Chrysler Pacifica minivan driven by Porter for a license plate violation around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Main Street.

Investigators said Porter was wanted on several outstanding warrants, and he refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle and, instead, started the engine. Mansfield police said he put the van in reverse and an officer unsuccessfully attempted to turn off the ignition.

Police said Porter accelerated, causing minor injuries to three officers who were hit by the van’s open doors.

Porter led police on a 20-mile, high-speed chase spanning 30 minutes, according to police. An incident report stated he drove through several farm fields before abandoning the van and running away.

Police arrested Porter along Baseline Road West in Shiloh.

A front seat passenger in the van told police she tried to escape before Porter drove away from the traffic stop, but he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the van. A witness corroborated the story, according to police.

The three officers who were hit by the van were not seriously hurt and returned to work.

Mansfield police said the incident will be reviewed and remains under investigation.