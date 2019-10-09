Show Info: October 9, 2019
David’s Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms and Italian Sausage
Fall in the Cleveland Metroparks
All this week, we are exploring the Cleveland Metroparks and giving your reasons to get out and enjoy nature! Today’s destination: Euclid Creek Reservation.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Now – Oct 27
Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Vegan Comfort Food
The team from Squash the Beef cooks up some vegan favorites like shrimp & grits, chili and mac-n-cheese.
Choosing the Right Indoor Plant for Your Home
Raffaele from Ohio Tropics shares some pointers for choosing the best indoor plant for your type of home and how to care for it.
Medina County Parade of Homes
Looking to buy a new home? Medina County Parade of Homes is going on now through October 20th on weekends from noon-5 pm.
Start Your Day on the Right Foot
Healthy breakfast smoothies from BeingBrigid.
Celebrate Fall at Hiram House
Hiram House Camp in Chagrin Falls is hosting it's annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend.