Show Info: October 9, 2019

David’s Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms and Italian Sausage

Click here for the recipe!

Fall in the Cleveland Metroparks

All this week, we are exploring the Cleveland Metroparks and giving your reasons to get out and enjoy nature! Today’s destination: Euclid Creek Reservation.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Now – Oct 27

Playhouse Square

216-241-6000

www.playhousesquare.org

Vegan Comfort Food

The team from Squash the Beef cooks up some vegan favorites like shrimp & grits, chili and mac-n-cheese.

Choosing the Right Indoor Plant for Your Home

Raffaele from Ohio Tropics shares some pointers for choosing the best indoor plant for your type of home and how to care for it.

Medina County Parade of Homes

Looking to buy a new home? Medina County Parade of Homes is going on now through October 20th on weekends from noon-5 pm.

Start Your Day on the Right Foot

Healthy breakfast smoothies from BeingBrigid.

Celebrate Fall at Hiram House

Hiram House Camp in Chagrin Falls is hosting it's annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend.