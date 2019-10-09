Shirtless J.R. Smith immortalized at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers takes a photo as the crowd cheers during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

 

CLEVELAND, Ohio – J.R. Smith is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier, but the Cavs are paying tribute to him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It’s in the iconic image of shirtless J.R. Smith at the championship parade after the Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship.

It’s now immortalized at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a big photo.

Smith hasn’t been picked up by any team since leaving the Cavs.

He responded on Instagram recently to someone asking if he had retired saying that he was waiting for the phone ring.

Mood!!!

