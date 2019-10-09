Saints linebacker says he won’t be fined for wearing ‘Man of God’ headband under helmet

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis says he won’t be fined for wearing a headband reading “Man of God” under his helmet during a September game.

Fox 46 reports that the NFL levied Davis for wearing the headband during a Sept. 22, 2019, game vs. the Seahawks in Seattle. He was reportedly wearing the headband while on the sidelines without the helmet on his head. He was also wearing a cross necklace.

Earlier this week, Davis shared a photo of the headband on his Instagram page. He asked: “Should I continue to wear it, or nah?” He recieved much support:

Fox 46 reports that the first offense to the NFL’s policy against displaying personal messages while in uniform is $7,017. Additional fines can be imposed on team management and coaching staff as well.

Davis said on Facebook Tuesday his agent told him he won the appeal. He also shred photos of students from a local school who wore headbands in support of him.

He plans to donate what he would have paid to St. Dominic’s Hospital’s emergency department. The hospital is in Jackson, Miss., where he was raised.

