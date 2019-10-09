North Ridgeville police officer passes away after cancer battle

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The North Ridgeville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Capt. Marti Garrow passed away Tuesday night after a short battle with cancer.

In 1989, Garrow joined the police department, where he was a member of the crisis intervention team, a field training officer, a crash re-constructionist, an emergency vehicle driving instructor and a detective bureau supervisor.

“More than all of that though, Marti was a good human. He was doing this job for the right reasons and he taught a lot of us things that we carry to this day. I have so many stories about my times with Marti, stories that I won’t tell here. Anyone that knew Marti has the same kinds of stories. Stories that will be told over beers in the coming days and everyone will smile because they know every word of them is true,” the department said.

In addition to his work on the police force, Garrow founded the Columbia Youth Wrestling Club.

He leaves behind his wife, Robin, as well as four sons.