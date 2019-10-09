Man and woman accused of breaking into home, changing locks and pretending to live there

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman are accused of breaking into a home, changing the locks and pretending to live there.

According to WLKY, Brittney Brown and Noel Langdon are now charged with burglary.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said she came home from work to find two people sitting on her couch.

“I had to call police because this was the craziest situation I’ve ever been in,” she told the TV outlet.

She said the pair changed the locks on the rental property and used notebook paper to create fake documents claiming they were the owners.

“One said that they were the rightful owner over the property and another one said that I was going to be incarcerated for a long period of time and they were now in possession of my property,” the homeowner recalled.

She said the suspects stole valuables from the home and were wearing her clothes when they were taken to jail.

They also left behind some of their own belongings.

“Drugs, alcohol, all of that,” she said.

According to the TV outlet, Brown and Langdon told police they had permission to be there.