I-Team: Watch as arrest is made for robbery, shooting of UPS driver

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained police video showing the tense moments after an armed robber shot and wounded a UPS driver in Cleveland, and police found the suspect calmly walking away from the scene.

The video shows what the first arriving police officers saw at the scene and how they took down the suspect.

It happened last week on Scovill Avenue.

The delivery man said he’d been followed by a guy asking for money. He gave $5. But he says the guy pestering him then demanded more money and shot into the truck, wounding the driver in the hand and head.

The driver said he then handed over $82.

Police then saw a man walking with a shotgun, and they arrested him as he was about to go into an apartment.

While police started filing charges, the case is going to a grand jury to consider a wide range of felony charges in county court.

