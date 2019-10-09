I-TEAM: Cleveland officers investigated for allegedly drinking at bar while in uniform, possibly on duty

CLEVELAND — The I-TEAM has learned that four Cleveland police officers are under internal investigation suspected of drinking alcohol while in uniform and possibly on duty.

A spokesperson for the police chief’s office said “this is a matter under review by internal affairs.”

We have learned the officers involved all worked out of the police department’s Fourth District, located on the city’s southeast side.

Multiple sources said the investigation began after what happened inside a bar on the Cuyahoga Heights and Newburgh Heights border. The alleged incident took place several days ago.

“We are aware of the incident and we are aware of the investigation,” said Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer.

We’ve learned no action of any sort has been taken against the officers as the investigation is just beginning.