‘Hollywood comes to Wellington’: Lorain County village preparing for filming of new Liam Neeson movie

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Wellington is ready for its “brief minute of fame.”

Liam Neeson will be coming to town Thursday to film his new movie, “The Minuteman.”

And, the small Lorain County village is ready.

In a post on Facebook, the police department wrote, “Tomorrow, Hollywood comes to Wellington.”

There will be traffic and parking restrictions on West Herrick between Main Street and Depot Street. Police said officers will be at those locations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. They ask that you please follow officers’ directions when the street is closed.

There will also be no parking in that location during that time.

Neeson has been spotted in several local cities filming the movie including in Hudson on Wednesday.

