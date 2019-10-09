Group remodeling home robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in Cleveland, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Police are investigating after a group of men remodeling a house were held at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Ryan Werner of Brook Park said they were remodeling a house on Shaefer Avenue in Cleveland on Monday when they were assaulted and robbed.

“A couple came up and they both pulled guns out,” said Werner.

Police said a man and a woman wearing hoodies forced the group inside.

“They pointed guns at me and my boss and told us empty our pockets. My boss didn’t react quick enough and they pistol whipped him with the side of the gun on the side of the face,” said Werner.

Werner said his boss is a 74-year-old man from Parma. He was the only one carrying cash.

“Both of them had a 9 mm, one had an extended clip. I’ve gone through this before and it’s terrifying,” said Werner.

Werner said three years ago he was pistol whipped and robbed at gunpoint outside his home by someone who stole his bike. That person was never caught.

“Just four months ago, I was finally able to sleep at night and now it happens again. Both incidents are flashing through my mind at night, I can’t sleep,” he said.

The suspects were last seen heading west on Shaefer.

Werner believes they had been casing the house for days.

“Just by looking at their faces, you could tell they weren’t any older than 18 or 19. Something has to change,” he said.