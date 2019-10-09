Good boy! Ohio K-9 finds missing toddler within minutes of his disappearance

SHELBY COUNTY– A southern Ohio K-9 is being credited for his quick actions involving a missing child.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department received a call just before 1 p.m. Tuesday regarding a missing 3-year-old.

According to their Facebook post, Deputy Bleigh and K-9 Bandit started searching at the front of the house and within 10 minutes, Bandit located the child.

The sheriff’s department said,  watching this track you could tell that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him.

 

 

Google Map for coordinates 40.368933 by -84.227880.

