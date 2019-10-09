Gift cards for residents who turn in firearms for Cleveland’s 2019 Gun Buyback

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland 2019 Gun Buyback will be held on Saturday, October 19.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Third District Headquarters at 4501 Chester Ave.

Gas or food gift cards will be exchanged for guns.

It will be valued at $100 for operable handguns and $200 for operable semi-automatic weapons.

Cleveland police are partnered with the Cleveland Police Foundation, ArcelorMittal and Burt Saltzman, owner of Dave’s Supermarkets, for the buy back.

“Thanks to Cleveland’s annual Gun Buyback we have taken hundreds of guns off our streets,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson in a press release. “This annual event helps to reduce gun violence and make Cleveland safer for everyone.”

How to Participate:

1. Bring a working handgun or semi-automatic rifle to the Third District Headquarters located at 4501 Chester Avenue on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 9am

2. The weapon must be unloaded, in a clear plastic bag, and inside a second container (gym bag, backpack, etc.)

3. Transport the unloaded and properly bagged weapon locked in the trunk of your vehicle

4. Pack ammunition separately. Non semi-automatic rifles and shotguns can be turned in but NO incentive will be given for these weapons

5. A Cleveland Police Officer will inspect the weapon to ensure that it is operable

6. After the officer determines that the weapon is operable a $100 gift card will be given to those who turn in a handgun and a $200 gift card to those who turn in a semi-automatic rifle