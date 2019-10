The Full Hunter’s Moon will reach peak fullness Sunday, October 13 at 5:08 p.m.

That’s according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

It is called the Full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting and prepare for winter.

Currently, there’s a 30% chance of rain in Northeast Ohio, so we’ll have to wait and see if Mother Nature will clear the skies for a look at the celestial site.

More from the FOX 8 weather team here.