Delivery truck driver robbed and shot while working in Cleveland, shares terrifying experience with I-TEAM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Police video released to the I-TEAM shows how police tracked down a man suspected of robbing and shooting a delivery truck driver, and now for the first time that victim is speaking out.

“Well, I’m healing up slowly," said Timothy Marks. “The community, family, friends, UPS (the company I work for), they’ve been great.”

The video puts you in the middle of the crime scene last week. Officers knock on Marks' truck to see if anyone’s inside asking, "Are you hurt?”

Meantime, other officers start searching for the suspect. A dispatcher can be heard asking, “Do you see a suspect at all?”

Marks told police he’d been followed by a guy asking for money. He handed over a few bucks, but that stranger wanted more. So the man then shot into his truck. Marks gave up more money and police said the suspect walked away with a sawed off shotgun.

Within minutes, an officer saw the suspect go into an apartment building. The video shows police going into the building with guns drawn.

After a short struggle, they arrested Joel Parker. An officer can be heard on video saying “Get the shotgun. Cuff him up.”

Marks told us he’s still recovering from dozens of wounds after getting hit with pellets from that shotgun.

“The back of my skull, you know, my chest, my arm, and my leg and foot," he explained.

So what about this suspect who’d been walking your streets? The I-TEAM found Joel Parker is now locked up in jail where he’s been many times before. He has been indicted in county court more than a dozen times before. Records show he told a detective in this case that he has a drug problem.

Marks said he hasn’t thought much about punishment for the gunman.

For now, he has a message for everyone: "Just tell everybody, ‘thank you’ for everything.”

A county grand jury will consider more felony charges.