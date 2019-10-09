Delightfully mild weather expected with long stretches of sunny skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- This is the time of year that I like the most, generally from September 15th to October 31st. Under the right conditions, it is still delightfully mild but without the humidity with long stretches of sunny skies. We have entered into one of those periods earlier in the week and it appears as though we will “cut-and-paste” this pattern for a few more days.

That means the nighttime sky is ripe for backyard astronomers. In addition to the near-full moon, you can still see Saturn low in the SSW sky from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. when it sets in the southwest.

Saturn is in the news today: NASA discovered a whopping 20 NEW MOONS (granted they are small, roughly 3 miles in diameter each).

The weekend will supply showers on Saturday, mainly through 2 p.m. along a cold front. PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND will be Sunday.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: