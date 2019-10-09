David’s Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms and Italian Sausage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms and Italian Sausage

1 spaghetti squash

2 tbs olive oil

8-12 oz mushrooms of choice quartered

1 lb Italian bulk sausage (hot or mild)

1 medium onion diced

2 garlic cloves minced

1 c. Dry white wine

2 c. Passata tomato sauce (or favorite pasta sauce)

*optional 2 tbs pesto sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated parmesan or Romano for garnish

Using a paring knife, make 10 to 12 stabs into the squash. This will eliminate a squash explosion inside your microwave oven. Place on a paper towel or plate (or microwave dish) and cook on high for five minutes. Turn squash upside down and cook on high for another 5 minutes. It’s going to be hot so be careful. If the outer skin is soft and gives to the touch, it’s done. A larger one may take up to another 5 minutes. When it feels soft just let it set and start the mushrooms and sausage.

Add olive oil and mushrooms to a large fry or sauté pan and cook over high heat. Brown 5 or six minutes. Add sausage and onions, reduce heat to medium high, and cook another 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook one minute. Add wine and bring to a boil for a couple minutes. Add tomato sauce, lower heat to medium and continue cooking for another 6 or 7 minutes. Stir in optional pesto sauce and lower heat to simmer.

Cut the squash in half. Using a spoon, carefully remove the seeds. If you get too rough, you will be accidentally discarding good parts of the squash. Using a fork, scrape out the squash in spaghetti-like strands and place on plates.

Top with mushrooms and sausage, parmesan or Romano.

Enjoy!