FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Crafters at Case as one of Cleveland's Own.

Crafters at Case is a group of staff, students and faculty volunteers that create knitted items to help the needy of all ages in Northeast Ohio.

Over the past 6 years, the group has donated more than 1,400 items to a variety of Northeast Ohio agencies.

