Choosing the Right Indoor Plant for Your Home

Posted 11:20 am, October 9, 2019, by

Raffaele from Ohio Tropics shares some pointers for choosing the best indoor plant for your type of home and how to care for it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.