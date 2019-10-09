‘Can’t wait to see you’: Jason Kipnis’ shoe toss is Thursday

CLEVELAND– Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will host his annual shoe toss Thursday at 1 p.m.

This year’s event will be at the right center gate of Progressive Field, instead of the players’ parking lot. In years past, he’s also given away bats and gloves, and signed autographs.

Tomorrow’s Shoe Toss will be it’s the RIGHT CENTER GATE!! It’ll start hopefully around 1 o’clock! Players lot has some construction goin on..Can’t wait to see you guys there! #RCFGATE pic.twitter.com/VvTkxcC3vb — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) October 9, 2019

It could be his final shoe toss in Cleveland. The Indians declined to pick up his contract option, thought the club has not ruled out bringing him back next year.

Kipnis, 32, was drafted by the Tribe in 2009 and made his major league debut two years later. His season ended early when he fractured a bone in his right hand.

