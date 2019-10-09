All is well: Graeter’s most best-selling ice cream is back in production

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A week-long ice cream flavor shortage has come to a sweet end.

Cincinnati-based Graeter’s Ice Cream announced Tuesday that it will begin producing its most popular ice cream flavor, Black Raspberry Chip, again.

WLWT-TV reports the shortage stemmed from an ice cream processor that suddenly stopped working last month.

The officials say the new processor is in as of this week and ready to churn.

A company representative says all the Graeter’s stores should have the flavor back in stock no later than Tuesday.

Black Raspberry Chip is the brand’s all-time best seller. The fan favorite is made with black raspberries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and gourmet bittersweet chocolate chips.

