Akron city leaders unveil plan to keep residents moving during ice and snow

AKRON, Ohio – Akron city leaders are unveiling their plans Wednesday on how they are updating their response to winter weather.

The remnants of a snowstorm in January caused problems days after the snow and ice came down, when school buses got stuck trying to navigate side streets and some residents were stuck in their homes.

The city apologized to residents saying, “The level of service we provided has fallen short of what our residents rightly expect.”

Part of the explanation at the time was that Akron had a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation to clear the major highways passing through Akron using city crews.

On Wednesday, the city of Akron announced the contract has been canceled, which will free up resources to better address secondary streets this coming winter.

The city says that will give them five more 15-ton plow trucks to clear the streets.

The city also says it has three new replacement 5-ton trucks for additional backup during major events.

In addition, the city has added thirteen 1-ton truck outfitted with plows and/or salt spreaders.

The city also said council will be looking at its parking bans and when those are issued.