Vaping-related illnesses in Ohio reaches 28

CLEVELAND– The number of cases of severe pulmonary illness related to vaping in Ohio stands at 28.

The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers on Tuesday as health officials across the country continue to examine the link between e-cigarettes and lung diseases.

Of the 28 cases in Ohio, patients range in age from 15 to 65 years old and a majority are male. Thirty more illness reports are under investigation, the health department said.

Latest findings from the Centers for Disease Control suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak. About 77 percent of patients reported using products with THC, the CDC said in a news release.

There have been more than 800 cases of confirmed or probable lung injury from vaping across the country with at least 12 deaths.

