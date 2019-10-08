The University of Akron issues warning after woman claims man tried to abduct her

AKRON, Ohio — University of Akron police are asking for tips after a woman claims a man tried to abduct her near campus Monday night.

The victim, who is not a student, said she was walking just south of campus near Spicer and Gage Streets around 9:30 p.m. when a man in a minivan pulled up to her.

According to a safety advisory issued by the university, the victim told police the suspect tried to pull her into the van until she screamed, causing him to take off.

The woman was not harmed in the incident.

She described the suspect’s van as light blue and possibly a Dodge Caravan that is missing its second and third row seats.

She said the man appeared to be in his 30s and was clean-shaven.

University police are asking anyone who may haves seen something or know something about this incident to call the detectives unit at (330)972-2911 or text 274637 (CRIMES ), and begin the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.

Also, the UA Police Department’s Campus Patrol is reminding students and staff, they are available to walk them to and from their cars at any hour.

Anyone needing an escort is encourged to call (330)972-7123 for the service.