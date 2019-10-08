Show Info: October 8, 2019
Healthy Fall Baking
Delish 330 shares a recipe for a keto-friendly, gluten-free dessert.
Fall lawn misconceptions
Is fall the best time to work on your landscaping? Do mums bloom for the entire season? Lowe’s Greenhouse answers all of those questions and more.
Fall in the Cleveland Metroparks
All this week, we are exploring the Cleveland Metroparks and giving your reasons to get out and enjoy nature! Today’s destination: Whipp’s Ledges.
Benefits of Fresh Air
Dr. Neha Vyas from the Cleveland Clinic shares some reasons why it’s still a great time to be outside.
Travel Tuesday
Canary Travel has your deal of the week!
The Pavilion Grill
We check out Vermilion’s newest eatery.
Shop Small Hubbard
Saturday, October 19 10a-4p
Downtown Hubbard- Main and Liberty Streets
Shopping, food, discounts, prizes and more!
Weekend Wedding Showcase
Northeast Oho Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase
Sunday, October 13th 12-4p
Market Square at Crocker Park