Show Info: October 8, 2019

Healthy Fall Baking

Delish 330 shares a recipe for a keto-friendly, gluten-free dessert.

Fall lawn misconceptions

Is fall the best time to work on your landscaping? Do mums bloom for the entire season? Lowe’s Greenhouse answers all of those questions and more.

Fall in the Cleveland Metroparks

All this week, we are exploring the Cleveland Metroparks and giving your reasons to get out and enjoy nature! Today’s destination: Whipp’s Ledges.

Benefits of Fresh Air

Dr. Neha Vyas from the Cleveland Clinic shares some reasons why it’s still a great time to be outside.

Travel Tuesday

Canary Travel has your deal of the week!

The Pavilion Grill

We check out Vermilion’s newest eatery.

Shop Small Hubbard

Saturday, October 19 10a-4p

Downtown Hubbard- Main and Liberty Streets

Shopping, food, discounts, prizes and more!

Weekend Wedding Showcase

Northeast Oho Weddings Magazine Wedding Showcase

Sunday, October 13th 12-4p

Market Square at Crocker Park