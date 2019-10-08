× Popular parties: Controversy over new trends in children birthday celebrations

The cake, the party favors, the entertainment. Planning a child’s birthday party can be overwhelming and exhausting and attending them with your kiddo can also be daunting.

If you or your child have been invited to a birthday celebration recently, you may have noticed some changes from parties in the past.

There is a new trend when it comes to celebrating those special milestones.

The ‘fiver,’ a 50-50 party, or a no-gifts party are new additions to the party requests.

According to the Australian parenting website, Babyology, ‘ the fiver,’ is a birthday bash where all the guests bring a $5 to put towards a big-ticket present that the child really wants and was already purchased by the parents.

Another popular party trend? The 50-50 party, where the hosts asks for a cash gift. Half of the money goes the birthday child to get a large gift for themselves and the other portion goes to a charity that the child has selected.

