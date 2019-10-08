Parma police warn of arrest warrant scam

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma Police Department is warning residents to be on alert for the latest scam.

The department said people reported being contacted by Sgt. Dean Leon, asking for money because of an arrest warrant.

“This is a scam. Our agency does not solicit funds over the phone. Do not give personal, credit card, or gift card information over the phone to anyone that calls you,” Parma police said in a news release on Tuesday.

If you have any questions as to whether you are speaking with an actual Parma police officer, please call 440-885-1234.