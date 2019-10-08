Owner of Bay Village house responds after police break up massive party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio-- A huge bash in a $1 million home got way out of hand and now the homeowner is speaking out for the first time.

Police from Rocky River and Westlake responded to the party in Bay Village that drew hundreds of people. The man who hosted it said he rented the home, but the owner said that is not true.

"I have never, ever, ever in my life even seen a party like this, much less rent my home out for a party like this," Stephanie Garvin said.

Garvin said she was stunned to learn 400 people were attending a party Saturday night, inside the 10,000 square foot home she owns on Lake Road. Neighbors called police complaining about the noise, smell of weed and people parked on their lawns.

"The next morning, I woke up to 40 messages on my email, on my direct messages, on my Facebook, everything that you can imagine... What's the deal with this party at your house? I had no idea what they were talking about," she said.

Eric Andrus, who goes by the name “Easy,” is an aspiring rapper from Akron, and said he and some friends rented the mansion to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

"It was $4,000 'cause we got it for three nights and then we only got to stay one night. They kicked us out because they said that we didn't get it, but we paid our money," Andrus said. "Me and all my friends found the house and then I had my friend get it for me, but we actually were portrayed like we stole it or something."

The homeowner said several groups asked to rent the home through Airbnb, but said it wasn't available to anyone last weekend because of a death in her family.

"We declined to rent to these people because they said they wanted to have a party. We declined five times… It was not his name, it was a lot of different names and we declined them all. We said no we don't allow parties at the house," Garvin said.

"I will rent my house out to 10 people who are there for a family gathering or a funeral or a memorial service, which has been things we've done. But I am not gonna rent it out to a party… I feel very violated right now, extremely violated."

No one was arrested at the party, but Bay Village police continue to investigate.

Garvin said she has no idea how they got inside the home and she has written proof that the home was not supposed to be occupied last weekend.

Andrus said he was not able to provide documentation for a rental agreement, because someone else made the arrangements.

Continuing coverage of this story here