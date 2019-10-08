× New ‘Bachelor’ has emergency surgery after falling, hitting head

New “Bachelor” Peter Weber is recovering following surgery after he fell and hit his head, PEOPLE reports.

The 28-year-old pilot split his head open during a game of golf in Costa Rica on Monday, according to Radar Online, who was told: “He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying.”

Radar Online said Weber had to get 22 stitches.

The accident reportedly happened the day before the female contestants were scheduled to arrive in Costa Rica for dates with Weber.

Last month, it was announced Weber would be the next “Bachelor” looking for love. The airline pilot came in third on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”