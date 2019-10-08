BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "607" - In a moving and stunning three-hour season finale, Chris Harrison and a studio audience watch as the four remaining couples - Demi and Kristian, Chris and Katie, Dylan and Hannah, and Clay and Nicole - spend one last night in the fantasy suites deciding if they are ready to take their relationships to the next level outside of Paradise. No one knows what the night will bring to these love-struck couples. Engagements, breakups and plenty of tears springing from both joy and heartbreak make for a compelling season finale to "Bachelor in Paradise," TUESDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m., EDT), on ABC. (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images)
CHRIS HARRISON, PETER WEBER
New ‘Bachelor’ has emergency surgery after falling, hitting head
New “Bachelor” Peter Weber is recovering following surgery after he fell and hit his head, PEOPLE reports.
The 28-year-old pilot split his head open during a game of golf in Costa Rica on Monday, according to Radar Online, who was told: “He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying.”
Radar Online said Weber had to get 22 stitches.
The accident reportedly happened the day before the female contestants were scheduled to arrive in Costa Rica for dates with Weber.
Last month, it was announced Weber would be the next “Bachelor” looking for love. The airline pilot came in third on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.”