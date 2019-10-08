Man who threw party at Bay Village home: ‘It got wild out of the blue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio-- The man who organized a large party broken up by police at a $1 million lakefront home in Bay Village says it got out of hand after he promoted it on social media.

Eric Andrus, a budding rapper from Akron, said a friend rented the home on Lake Road to celebrate Andrus' 23rd birthday and to shoot a music video.

Andrus said he has thrown what he calls "mansion parties" before, but he was caught off guard when 400 people flocked to there Saturday night.

"We thought it was just going to be like last year, it was like just a nice crowd of people, but not too many people. And then it got wild. I don't know, it got wild out of the blue," he said.

Andrus maintains his friend agreed to pay the owner $4,000 to rent the home for three days through a home rental agency.

The owner of the home, who lives out of town, denied she agreed to rent out the home for the large party. Police are now investigating how it happened and whether anyone broke the law.

Andrus says he was disappointed when police told him he could not return after the party was broken up.

"I ain't going to lie, I wish I could do it again. If I could re-do that night, I would do it over again and with a big smile on my face," he said.

Police video obtained by FOX 8 News shows the chaos that unfolded on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Officers from Rocky River, Westlake and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call from Bay Village police for assistance.

Lake Road residents said party goers parked in their yards, smoked marijuana and played loud music that could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

"Disrespect, absolute disrespect, a sense of entitlement. They said, 'What are you upset about?’ It's like, well, I'm upset because I take care of my property and you're destroying it," said one resident, who asked not to be identified.

Neighbors claim there are parties at the rental home on a regular basis.

"I feel like I live next to a frat house, that's what it's like. I mean, there's always people in and out. I mean, you don't rent houses so that people can throw parties. That to me is a business and this is zone residential. That's commercial," said another resident.

On Monday, Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar revealed that city officials have been studying the issue for months and new guidelines governing short-term rentals are on a fast track.