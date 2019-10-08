× Man sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Robert Gaines, 39, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman behind a downtown Cleveland bar.

According to prosecutors, the woman was leaving the bar on October 25, 2018, when Gaines sexually assaulted her in an alley and stole her debit card and cash.

According to court documents, investigators said DNA linked Gaines to the attack.

The woman woke up from being unconscious with bloody knees and a large scratch from her thigh to her stomach, according to court records.

Gaines pled guilty to rape, abduction and robbery, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Downtown Cleveland is a safer place with him behind bars,” Prosecutor O’Malley said after the sentence was handed down.