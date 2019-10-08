× ‘It’s about time you guys showed up’: Elyria man arrested for threatening to kill children

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria police are investigating an incident that happened Sunday at a neigborhood near Cascade Park.

According to a report, around 4:30 p.m., a woman called police, saying that a man told a woman he would kill her children because they were in his yard.

She told police he was carrying a large knife.

While officers were enroute, the man called dispatch and said he would get his rifle and shoot the children, according to a report.

Officers say the man yelled, “It’s about time you guys showed up,” to officers as they arrived.

Officers asked him about the rifle.

“I don’t even have a rifle, I just wanted you all to get here faster,” the man said according to the report.

Police arrested James Wellburn, 67, on charges of inducing panic, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

He was booked in the Lorain County jail.