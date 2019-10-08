I-Team: Charges dismissed against woman arrested at Huron City Council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURON, Ohio - The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that charges filed against a woman arrested at a Huron City Council meeting have been dismissed.

Special Prosecutor Michael O’Shea asked the judge Monday to dismiss the charges filed against Stacy Hinners without prejudice, which means they could be refiled at a later date.

The judge granted the motion.

Atty. Subodh Chandra represents Stacy Hinners.

“Mrs. Hinners showed great courage and resolve by refusing to lie and by standing up for her rights,” Chandra said.

“Unfortunately, Huron continues to retaliate against her by failing to dismiss the charges permanently, which would mean they can never be filed again. Instead, these prosecutors hang a continuing threat to her free speech over her head with the potential that they could refile charges. Our investigation continues. This is not over. We will hold current and former Huron officials accountable for their misdeeds.”

Chandra said his client was wrongfully arrested May 14 after speaking at a Huron Council meeting.

Huron Municipal Court records state Hinners was arrested for disrupting a public meeting.

She has maintained her innocence and her attorney says she was “simply bringing up concerns” she and her husband had about city leaders allegedly violating the Ohio Public Meeting Act.

The mayor at the time of Stacy Hinner's arrest, Brad Hartung, has since resigned.

He stepped down in July.

