I-Team: Ashland County sheriff deputies investigating hazing allegations at Mapleton High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio -- Ashland County sheriff deputies confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that they are investigating an incident of hazing at Mapleton High School.

The incident is alleged to have taken place last Tuesday and involved a boy who is in the 9th grade.

Officials say what they were told involved an assault that happened at the school last Tuesday. The 9th grade student was allegedly assaulted by upperclassmen.

No charges have been filed.

"Right now it is an investigation and we are working very hard to put all the elements together," said Chief Deputy Carl Richert.

He said once the investigation is completed it will be turned over to the county prosecutor to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

The Mapleton Local School District released the following statement:

" Due to student privacy protections under state and federal law, the Mapleton Local School District Board of Education cannot provide information regarding allegations against specific students or any actions the Board of Education has taken toward specific students. However, the Board of Education prohibits all hazing activities. If a District employee has received information that hazing has, will, or might occur, the students who are alleged to be involved are informed that hazing is prohibited and directed not to engage in hazing. Additionally, if the District receives a complaint that hazing has or might occur, the allegations of hazing are promptly investigated and addressed, including, but not limited to, appropriate disciplinary action. The Board of Education takes seriously its obligation to safeguard student safety and respond to any hazing concerns that are brought to its attention."

Richert said the victim is OK. He said he did not know how long the investigation will take.