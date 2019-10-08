Hot Chicken Takeover opening today in Crocker Park, giving free meals to first 50 guests

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Popular Columbus-born restaurant chain Hot Chicken Takeover will open today in Crocker Park, and to celebrate is giving free meals to the first 50 guests in line.

The restaurant, located at 244 Main Street, focuses on a Nashville hot chicken recipe and Southern sides and desserts like Ma’s mac n cheese, baked beans, slaw and banana pudding.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to a press release, Hot Chicken Takeover “has a strong brand mission of connecting with the local community and providing meaningful jobs. From Tuesday through Friday, the restaurant will donate $1 for every meal purchased throughout the week to local nonprofit Neighborhood Alliance.

The restaurant iwll be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more, click here.