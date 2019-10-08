Healthy Desserts for Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthy Fall Baking

Delish 330 shares a recipe for a keto-friendly, gluten-free dessert.

Keto, Low Carb, Vegan Hot Apple Cider:

Water, filtered 10 oz

Braggs Raw Apple Cider Vinegar w/ The Mother 1 tbsp

Organic Stevia Extract Liquid 4 drops (0.13 ml)

Mulling Spice 1 Tbsp

Keto Pumpkin Cream Bites:

Unsweetened Organic Coconut Cream Premium 8 oz

Salted Grass-fed Butter 4 oz

Unsweetened Pumpkin Puree 1/2 cup

Confectioner's Erythritol 4 oz

Coconut Flour 4 TBSP

Spices, pumpkin pie spice 1 tsp

Organic vanilla extract 1 tsp

Using an electric mixer beat the coconut cream & butter until combined, add all remaining ingredients and beat until creamy.

Using a small ice cream scoop drop the balls into a mini muffin pan or onto a sheet try lined with parchment paper.

Place in refrigerator for 1 hour to set and then transfer to an air tight container and keep in refrigerator for storage