Healthy Desserts for Fall

Posted 12:24 pm, October 8, 2019, by

Healthy Fall Baking 
Delish 330 shares a recipe for a keto-friendly, gluten-free dessert.

Keto, Low Carb, Vegan Hot Apple Cider:
Water, filtered 10 oz
Braggs Raw Apple Cider Vinegar w/ The Mother 1 tbsp
Organic Stevia Extract Liquid 4 drops (0.13 ml)
Mulling Spice 1 Tbsp

Keto Pumpkin Cream Bites:
Unsweetened Organic Coconut Cream Premium 8 oz
Salted Grass-fed Butter 4 oz
Unsweetened Pumpkin Puree 1/2 cup
Confectioner's Erythritol 4 oz
Coconut Flour 4 TBSP
Spices, pumpkin pie spice 1 tsp
Organic vanilla extract 1 tsp

Using an electric mixer beat the coconut cream & butter until combined, add all remaining ingredients and beat until creamy.

Using a small ice cream scoop drop the balls into a mini muffin pan or onto a sheet try lined with parchment paper.

Place in refrigerator for 1 hour to set and then transfer to an air tight container and keep in refrigerator for storage

