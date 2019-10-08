Groups protest conditions at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several groups are gathering to protest Tuesday about the conditions at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The FOX 8 I-Team has done multiple reports on issues at the jail.

Several former corrections officers have been indicted in connection to incidents at the jail.

The Coalition to Stop the Inhumanity at the Cuyahoga County Jail, the Ohio Student Association and the Color of Change are rallying together at Public Square.

Then they will march to the Justice Center and speak at the Criminal Justice Council meeting.

