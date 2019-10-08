Fox Recipe Box: Autumn Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for a different spin for a Fall salad? Executive Chef Michael Tolosa from RED Downtown has a great recipe that incorporates some ingredients you wouldn’t normally think of in a salad. Chef Tolosa showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to put together his Autumn Salad with Creamy Cheddar Vinaigrette.

Creamy Cheddar Vinaigrette

1 C Grated Extra Sharp Cheddar, packed

¼ C Red Wine Vinegar

½ C Extra virgin olive oil

½ t Kosher Salt

½ t Fresh Ground Black Pepper

2 t Honey

1 T Dijon Mustard

¼ C Water

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Refrigerate. Keeps about 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Crispy Chickpeas

1 15 oz can chickpeas, drained

1 T extra virgin olive oil

2 t kosher salt

Drain and dry chickpeas on towels. Make sure to dry thoroughly by gently rolling them in towels. Toss with XVOO and salt. Bake at 350 for around 45 minutes, shaking pan every 15 minutes to insure even cooking. Let cool for 10-15 minutes. It will continue to crisp up.

Autumn Salad

3 c cauliflower florets, roasted until golden brown

2 c baby kale

1 T extra virgin olive oil

½ c Creamy Cheddar Vinaigrette, warmed to just above room temperature

¾ c crispy chickpeas

2 T crispy bacon bits

Warm cauliflower in a saute pan over low heat with XVOO. Add kale and wilt slightly. Toss well. Arrange salad on plate, garnish with chickpeas, and bacon bits. Pour vinaigrette over the salad to complete. Pairs well with Chicken, Salmon, and Beef.