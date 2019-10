Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It's going to be a pleasant day once the fog burns off.

Click here for the latest on a dense fog advisory in Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will start in the 40s Tuesday morning, but rebound to sunny and 70s.

That will stick around for most of the week.

The weekend will supply a few showers PM Saturday. The passage of this front will open the doors to much cooler temps the latter half of the weekend.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.