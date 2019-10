Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In what has become an annual tradition at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, elephants got a special treat Tuesday.

They chowed down on a 1,300 pound pumpkin in about 30 minutes.

Guests got to witness the fun.

The zoo is getting ready for the opening weekend of Boo at the Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo costs $12 for zoo members, $13 for non-members if you buy tickets in advance online.

The event starts Friday, October 11 and runs through October 27.

