‘Does OBJ still love Cleveland?’ and other reactions to last night’s Brown’s loss

Posted 6:42 am, October 8, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns had more than a piece of humble pie in their Monday Night matchup with San Francisco.

They lost 31-3 with a game that is giving people more questions about what is going right with the team.

As expected, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the game.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.