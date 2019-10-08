‘Does OBJ still love Cleveland?’ and other reactions to last night’s Brown’s loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns had more than a piece of humble pie in their Monday Night matchup with San Francisco.

They lost 31-3 with a game that is giving people more questions about what is going right with the team.

As expected, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the game.

Does OBJ still love Cleveland? What a disaster. He’s gone from a global entity to the Browns second best WR. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 8, 2019

Embarrassing. May be time to consider giving up the play calling Freddie? — James Houghtlen (@HoughtlenJames) October 8, 2019

The Cleveland Browns are still the Cleveland Browns then? Just with shiny ornaments. — Tom Jacobs (@TomJacobs93) October 8, 2019

Monday Night Lights out! Actually the Browns might of played better in the freaking dark. It couldn’t of been much worse! — Rob Koons (@koons_rob) October 8, 2019

OMG #ClevelandBrowns the Browns looked horrible tonight.. I was brought back to reality — newwaveDAVE (@DaveNewwave) October 8, 2019

On the bright side, the @Browns can’t go 0-16 or 1-15 #stillbetterthanHue — Ryan Gerchak (@rychak71) October 8, 2019

