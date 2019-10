Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Pumpkinhead as one of Cleveland's Own.

Pumpkinhead is actually a veteran named Gus Angelone.

He makes appearances year-round to support charities like St. Jude, the Wounded Warrior Project and Toys for Tots.

A portion of the sales from his signature sandwich at Harry Buffalo locations support his Brook Park Marine unit.

