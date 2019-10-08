Book a stay in the Goodyear Blimp for $150 a night on Airbnb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOGADOR, Ohio - The Goodyear Blimp is an international icon and a very familiar sight around Northeast Ohio.

It was even named an honorary member of the College Football Hall of Fame this year, the first non-player or coach to do so.

To celebrate 150 years of college football, Goodyear is working with Airbnb and offering one-night stays in the blimp for $150 a night, plus taxes and fees.

The stay will be hosted by Goodyear Chief Pilot Jerry Hissem.

The blimp will be housed at its hangar in Mogadore.

The stay is for two guests and includes access to the Goodyear hangar, a football lounge, a lakefront spot with tailgate essentials and tickets to the Notre Dame vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor.

There will only be three one-night stays. Those will be October 22, 23 and 24.

A chance to book opens on October 15.

Airbnb says opportunities to book will roll out throughout the day.

See the booking page here.